Amyl & the Sniffers – Comfort To Me

Published: 11:08 am, October 13, 2021 Words: Jamie MacMillan.

Back for another round of amped-up collision of pub rock and punk, Amyl & The Sniffers have returned to the airwaves to cause some more ear carnage. For a band with such a fearsome live reputation, this extended spell away from stages must have been particularly painful - but they’ve used the time to hone in on another slamming collection of moshpit anthems in the making.

Instantly sounding like a musical equivalent of being mauled by a big cat on opener ‘Guided By Angels’, things only get rowdier from there. Tracks like ‘Freaks To The Front’, with its middle-finger-up call to arms (“Freaks to the front / if they don’t like what you are, just ignore the cunt”) act like a rallying cry. Abrasive and magnificent, there is literally no sense of any rough edges being polished off this time round. The opposite if anything, ‘Comfort To Me’ rolls past like a speeding car - that mix of pub rock, Motorhead riffs and punk still as intoxicating as ever. So often is the focus purely on the singer, that it’s easy to forget just what a force the rest of the band is.

It’s in Amy Taylor’s writing that you do sense a difference, a huge leap forward on the surprisingly soft-centred ‘No More Tears’ and the anti-capitalist takedown that is ‘Capital’. Joining the long list of women having to tell people offering unsolicited advice to do one on ‘Choices’, the record constantly proves, if it was ever needed, that Amyl are much more than just a good time live. But those punk party vibes still comes to the fore throughout, no more so than on the grimy, greasy and gripping ‘Maggots’. They’ve lost none of their raw power then, and only increased the voltage. One for the ages.