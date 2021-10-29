Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Employed To Serve, Thrice, State Champs, Twin Atlantic and more
Order a copy
October 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Album review

American Teeth - We Should Be Having Fun

‘We Should Be Having Fun’ is a record that sounds awfully now.
Label: Fearless Records
Released: 29th October 2021
Rating: ★★★★
American Teeth - We Should Be Having Fun
Published: 12:04 pm, October 13, 2021Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

Observing the recent increased bleed between the twin towers of pop and rock is neither especially groundbreaking or a notably new phenomenon - but it’s fair to say that over the past couple of years, the popular kids have been steering more into pop-punk sounds. That’s fertile ground for new artists who want to cross the streams, and one that Colin Brittain - AKA American Teeth - excels in. 

‘We Should Be Having Fun’ is a record that brings a shimmering aesthetic that, while not groundbreaking, sounds awfully now. ‘Glue’ sounds like it’s heading for a by-the-numbers, seen-it-all- before pop punk standard before the beat kicks in, turning it into a fearsome earworm. ‘SICK’, featuring fellow pop-rock practitioners DE’WAYNE and phem, remains a triumph while closing track ‘Like To Be Love’ shows a different side, pulsing, atmospheric and restrained. 

At a time where attitude makes a rock star far more than the size of their riffs, American Teeth could be positively iconic.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Check out Sleigh Bells' Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. Cyndi Lauper, Deftones, Madonna and more
Thrice: "I think about hope a lot"
Colleen Green: "I'm trying to figure out how to take responsibility for my own happiness"
Pulled Apart By Horses have revealed an April 2022 UK tour
Check out The Offspring's new video for 'The Opioid Diaries'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing