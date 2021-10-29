American Teeth - We Should Be Having Fun

‘We Should Be Having Fun’ is a record that sounds awfully now.

Published: 12:04 pm, October 13, 2021 Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

Observing the recent increased bleed between the twin towers of pop and rock is neither especially groundbreaking or a notably new phenomenon - but it’s fair to say that over the past couple of years, the popular kids have been steering more into pop-punk sounds. That’s fertile ground for new artists who want to cross the streams, and one that Colin Brittain - AKA American Teeth - excels in.

‘We Should Be Having Fun’ is a record that brings a shimmering aesthetic that, while not groundbreaking, sounds awfully now. ‘Glue’ sounds like it’s heading for a by-the-numbers, seen-it-all- before pop punk standard before the beat kicks in, turning it into a fearsome earworm. ‘SICK’, featuring fellow pop-rock practitioners DE’WAYNE and phem, remains a triumph while closing track ‘Like To Be Love’ shows a different side, pulsing, atmospheric and restrained.

At a time where attitude makes a rock star far more than the size of their riffs, American Teeth could be positively iconic.