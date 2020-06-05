Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Biffy Clyro, Wargasm, Stand Atlantic, Fontaines DC and more.
Order a copy
August 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Album review

All Time Low - Wake Up, Sunshine

‘Wake Up, Sunshine’ is a band at the very top of their overcrowded class.
Label: Atlantic
Released: 5th June 2020
Rating: ★★★★
All Time Low - Wake Up, Sunshine
Published: 5:44 pm, July 28, 2020Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

Let’s be honest, All Time Low know their way round a good old fashioned banger. Eight albums in and they’ve got the art-form down to refined, well-trained muscle memory. There’s nothing tired or boring about crafting unifying songs that stand as tall as mountains; in many ways, ‘Wake Up, Sunshine’ is a band at the very top of their overcrowded class.

Yes, the salt to their smooth caramel may remains the same - through tales of love, heartbreak and a yearning for more, those genre rules apply - but once All Time Low let rip, those thick painted lines only serve to strengthen the picture the aim to paint. The choruses remain huge; ‘Sleeping In’ and its concentrated saccharine shot a particular treat. As ‘Melancholy Kaleidoscope’ proudly states; “can’t be 100 if you’re only giving 95.”

Living in the fast lane, All Time Low may be a much bigger, more mainstream-friendly band than ever before, but they’re still having a riot.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Broadside are forging ahead: "I'm going to swim until my fucking arms snap"
Perry Farrell has a glitzy new box set coming
Yours Truly have revealed a game-inspired video for 'Together'
Ghostemane has announced his eighth studio album, 'Anti-Icon'
Hot Milk have shared a new video for 'California's Burning'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing