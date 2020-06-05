All Time Low - Wake Up, Sunshine

Published: 5:44 pm, July 28, 2020 Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

Let’s be honest, All Time Low know their way round a good old fashioned banger. Eight albums in and they’ve got the art-form down to refined, well-trained muscle memory. There’s nothing tired or boring about crafting unifying songs that stand as tall as mountains; in many ways, ‘Wake Up, Sunshine’ is a band at the very top of their overcrowded class.

Yes, the salt to their smooth caramel may remains the same - through tales of love, heartbreak and a yearning for more, those genre rules apply - but once All Time Low let rip, those thick painted lines only serve to strengthen the picture the aim to paint. The choruses remain huge; ‘Sleeping In’ and its concentrated saccharine shot a particular treat. As ‘Melancholy Kaleidoscope’ proudly states; “can’t be 100 if you’re only giving 95.”

Living in the fast lane, All Time Low may be a much bigger, more mainstream-friendly band than ever before, but they’re still having a riot.