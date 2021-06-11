AFI - Bodies

‘Bodies’ is a record that needs to both stay true to who AFI are.

Published: 2:31 pm, August 18, 2021 Words: Dan Harrison.

A lot of bands may claim to have heritage, but few can boat the legacy of AFI. Still able to mix it with the best of them three decades in, theirs is now a relatively unique position.

Playing off the demands of long-standing fans and new adventurers, ‘Bodies’ is a record that needs to both stay true to who AFI are, and to evolve it in order to still make sense in an ever-changing world. It’s something they do well - Davey Havok and Jade Puget’s long-standing collaboration still baring plentiful fruit.

Both the rollicking, direct hit rock of ‘Far Too Near’, Billy Corgan co-write ‘Dulcería’ (and yes, it really sounds like it) stand out, but it’s closer ‘Tied To A Tree’ that really hits home.

Atmospheric and affecting, that fire still burns bright