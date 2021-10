Måneskin know how to have a good time. It's pretty easy really. You just announce a free, last-minute London show at a venue far, far smaller than the one you sold out in under half an hour for your next tour, and then invite all your fans down.

That's what happened last night, as the Italian rock sensations hit Islington's O2 Academy for a gig only announced at 10am the morning before. And they smashed it. We sent snapper Frances Beach down to capture some of the action.