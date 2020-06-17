Subscribe to Upset
Festivals

Zuzu has signed up for Sunderland's first-ever Lamplight Festival

It'll take place next summer.
Published: 9:49 pm, June 17, 2020
Zuzu and more have joined the first-ever Lamplight Festival.

The Sunderland festival will be held from 7th-8th August 2021, at Sunderland's Mowbray Park, with Big Society and Tide Lines also joining a line-up that includes Kaiser Chiefs, Deacon Blue, KT Tunstall, Roddy Woomble and Frankie and The Heartstrings.

Kaiser Chiefs' Ricky Wilson says: "We’re really looking forward to playing to the Sunderland crowd at the very first Lamplight festival next year. It’s going to be a blast. We’ll be joined by some very talented friends, Zuzu, Big Society and of course Sunderland’s local lads Frankie and the Heartstrings."

Zuzu adds: "I'm so excited to play Lamplight Festival next year! The crowds in the North East have always been so warm whenever I’ve played shows in the area. I can’t wait to explore the city of Sunderland more!"

