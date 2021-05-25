Zeal & Ardor have dropped the first track from their self-titled third album

Listen

Check out 'Run' now.

Published: 2:41 pm, May 25, 2021

Zeal & Ardor have shared their new single 'Run'.

The track marks the first from the band's upcoming third album, which follows on from debut 'Devil Is Fine' and follow-up 'Stranger Fruit'.

Frontman Manuel Gagneux says: "Run is the first single we are releasing off of our self-titled album because, while there are definitely familiar elements present, it sets the tone for things to come. It is surely one of our most aggressive songs yet, but that is just a vanguard of what lies ahead. So run while you still can."

Check out 'Run' below.