It's from their upcoming third album.
Published: 4:16 pm, July 23, 2021
Zeal & Ardor have shared their new single 'Erase'.

The track marks the latest from the band's upcoming third album, which follows on from debut 'Devil Is Fine' and follow-up 'Stranger Fruit'.

Frontman Manuel Gagneux says: "We would like to surprise you again with this one. Erase aims to confuse you in the most pleasant way possible. Hope you enjoy."

Check out 'Erase' below, and catch Zeal & Ardor live at the following:

MAY
26 NOTTINGHAM Rock City
28 MANCHESTER Academy
29 BRISTOL O2 Academy
30 GLASGOW Barrowlands

JUNE
01 DUBLIN Olympia
03 LONDON Royal Albert Hall

