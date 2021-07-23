Listen

It's from their upcoming third album.

Published: 4:16 pm, July 23, 2021

Zeal & Ardor have shared their new single 'Erase'.

The track marks the latest from the band's upcoming third album, which follows on from debut 'Devil Is Fine' and follow-up 'Stranger Fruit'.

Frontman Manuel Gagneux says: "We would like to surprise you again with this one. Erase aims to confuse you in the most pleasant way possible. Hope you enjoy."

Check out 'Erase' below, and catch Zeal & Ardor live at the following:



MAY

26 NOTTINGHAM Rock City

28 MANCHESTER Academy

29 BRISTOL O2 Academy

30 GLASGOW Barrowlands



JUNE

01 DUBLIN Olympia

03 LONDON Royal Albert Hall