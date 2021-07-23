Zeal & Ardor have shared their new single 'Erase'.
The track marks the latest from the band's upcoming third album, which follows on from debut 'Devil Is Fine' and follow-up 'Stranger Fruit'.
Frontman Manuel Gagneux says: "We would like to surprise you again with this one. Erase aims to confuse you in the most pleasant way possible. Hope you enjoy."
Check out 'Erase' below, and catch Zeal & Ardor live at the following:
MAY
26 NOTTINGHAM Rock City
28 MANCHESTER Academy
29 BRISTOL O2 Academy
30 GLASGOW Barrowlands
JUNE
01 DUBLIN Olympia
03 LONDON Royal Albert Hall