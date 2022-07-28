Listen

It's an early taster from an upcoming, yet-to-be-announced EP.

ZAND has dropped a new single, 'Battery Acid'.

The release follows recent tours with Peaches, Scene Queen and Bob Vylan, and arrives ahead of a main support slot with VUKOVI later this year. It's an early taster from an upcoming, yet-to-be-announced EP.

"Battery Acid is inspired by a pretty harrowing abusive situation I was in a long, long time ago," ZAND explains. "I was still openly queer and non-binary at the time, but I was not allowed to be myself. He was particularly threatened by my bisexuality; constantly accusing me of cheating or about to leave him for someone of any gender, when I was actually still loyal despite the abuse I was enduring. Eventually I escaped the relationship, but this song is more of a “what if I did?” spin on that chapter of my life, because this person absolutely did not deserve my loyalty after what he put me through. In the song’s narrative, I leave for a woman.

"Bisexual people are actually more prone to intimate partner violence due to the stigma around our identities. With that being said, no matter your sexuality - what is considering ‘cheating’ can happen reactively due to abuse in an effort to escape, or an action of desperation, whatever - not because one is ‘greedy’ or ‘untrustworthy’, and although I’ve not done it myself, that’s the dynamic I’m exploring here."

