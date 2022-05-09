Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring The Linda Lindas, Simple Plan, Bob Vylan, Bury Tomorrow and more.
Order a copy
May 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

YUNGBLUD and Willow have released their new collaboration, 'Memories'

There's a new video, too.
Published: 12:15 pm, May 09, 2022
YUNGBLUD and Willow have released their new collaboration, 'Memories'

YUNGBLUD and Willow have teamed up for new single 'Memories'.

The track - which follows on from YUNGBLUD's single 'The Funeral' - is accompanied by a music video directed by Colin Tilley.

“This song is about letting go of past traumas you may have experienced and voicing them to the world,” says YUNGBLUD. “There’s something freeing about turning painful memories from your past into lessons for your future - I want people to scream this song out and it be cathartic. It’s about coming together and shedding pain, turning it into positive energy and sharing the burden with each other.”

Check it out below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Press Club are back with their new single 'Cancelled'
Stand Atlantic are celebrating the release of their album 'f.e.a.r.' with a new video
Memphis May Fire have shared a new single from their upcoming album
The Linda Lindas have booked their first-ever UK show
Check out Set It Off's Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. Mayday Parade, Fall Out Boy, Destiny's Child and more
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing