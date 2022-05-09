YUNGBLUD and Willow have released their new collaboration, 'Memories'

Watch

Published: 12:15 pm, May 09, 2022

YUNGBLUD and Willow have teamed up for new single 'Memories'.

The track - which follows on from YUNGBLUD's single 'The Funeral' - is accompanied by a music video directed by Colin Tilley.

“This song is about letting go of past traumas you may have experienced and voicing them to the world,” says YUNGBLUD. “There’s something freeing about turning painful memories from your past into lessons for your future - I want people to scream this song out and it be cathartic. It’s about coming together and shedding pain, turning it into positive energy and sharing the burden with each other.”

