YUNGBLUD has released his latest album teaser, ‘Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today’

Published: 2:50 pm, June 29, 2022

YUNGBLUD has released his new single and video, ‘Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today’.

The clip was filmed last week with a bunch of fans at Southbank in London, with the song taken from his upcoming self-titled album, set for release on 2nd September.

“I wrote this song on a morning when I didn’t even want to get out of bed,” he explains. “I sat and looked at the ceiling, head full of so much shit, reading what the internet was saying about me that day, and I just didn’t feel like feeling sad.

“I wrote these words to help me stand up. To me this song is what happiness feels like. Happiness with a bite. A defiant sort of happiness. Looking at yourself in the mirror and telling the sadness to fuck off and come back another day. I wanted this song to be a little part of someone’s day, no matter what they’re going through they can put this on and feel a bit stronger today. That’s the vision, that’s the dream…”

“That’s why when we made the video. It needed to replicate that idea. My manager asked me ‘what can we do, that no one else does?’ And the concept came to us. All over the world I meet my fans in the streets, to feel a connection. To look into another person’s eyes and see that they’re going through the same things as me. It’s kind of become a ritual of ours. Put it this way, the fucking police all over the world know when we’re town! So I said let’s roll some cameras, pull up a truck, no permits, no permission, tell people to meet me at a location and have a massive water fight. Sing, scream, and feel together. Imperfect, raw, real … happy.”

Check it out below.