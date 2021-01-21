YUNGBLUD has released a video for 'weird!' cut 'Acting Like That'

YUNGBLUD has released a video for his track 'Acting Like That'.
Featuring Machine Gun Kelly and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker - who also acted as producer for the song - it's taken from his recent full-length 'weird!', which dropped last December.
The former Upset cover star is set to hit the road later this year, as well as make an appearance at this year's Reading & Leeds festivals. At least for now anyway. COVID and all that.
You can check out the video for 'Acting Like That' below.
