Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Architects, You Me At Six, The Pretty Reckless, Frank Iero and loads more.
Order a copy
February 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

YUNGBLUD has released a video for 'weird!' cut 'Acting Like That'

The track features Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker.
Published: 8:41 pm, January 21, 2021
YUNGBLUD has released a video for 'weird!' cut 'Acting Like That'

YUNGBLUD has released a video for his track 'Acting Like That'.

Featuring Machine Gun Kelly and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker - who also acted as producer for the song - it's taken from his recent full-length 'weird!', which dropped last December.

The former Upset cover star is set to hit the road later this year, as well as make an appearance at this year's Reading & Leeds festivals. At least for now anyway. COVID and all that.

You can check out the video for 'Acting Like That' below.

July 2019
Grab this issue

July 2019

Featuring Yungblud, Baroness, Jamie Lenman, Waterparks and loads more!
Order a copy.
Make sure you select the correct shipping location. If you select UK but enter a non-UK delivery address, your order will be refunded and cancelled.
Everything going on in rock, right now.
Fever 333 have teamed up with Travis Barker for their new 'Wrong Generation' video
Dead Poet Society have shared their new single, '.loveyoulikethat.'
Weezer have debuted the first track from their new surprise album, check out 'All My Favourite Songs'
Bring Me The Horizon have added an extra date to their September UK tour
Royal Blood have announced details of their third album, 'Typhoons'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing