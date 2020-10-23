Yungblud has booked in a huge UK tour for 2021, including a night at London's Ally Pally

Yungblud has announced his biggest UK tour to date.
The Life On Mars tour will kick off on 28th September next year in support of his new album 'Weird!', set for release on 4th December.
"I’m so excited to get back on the road, it’s been too long now!" he says. "These shows are going to be double the energy, double the emotion, double the passion. These are biggest rooms I’ve ever played so be expecting a spectacle. I’ve have had a year trapped in a room and my ADHD needs to have some gasoline put on it and set me on fire… let’s get it!"
Catch him live at the following:
SEPTEMBER
28 Bournemouth, O2 Academy
29 Plymouth, Pavilions
OCTOBER
01 London, Alexandra Palace
04 Bristol, O2 Academy
07 Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
09 Doncaster, Dome
12 Newcastle, O2 Academy
14 Birmingham, O2 Academy
18 Liverpool, Guild of Students at Mountford Hall