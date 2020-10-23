Subscribe to Upset
On the road

Tix are on sale next week.
Published: 5:55 pm, October 23, 2020
Yungblud has booked in a huge UK tour for 2021, including a night at London's Ally Pally

Yungblud has announced his biggest UK tour to date.

The Life On Mars tour will kick off on 28th September next year in support of his new album 'Weird!', set for release on 4th December.

"I’m so excited to get back on the road, it’s been too long now!" he says. "These shows are going to be double the energy, double the emotion, double the passion. These are biggest rooms I’ve ever played so be expecting a spectacle. I’ve have had a year trapped in a room and my ADHD needs to have some gasoline put on it and set me on fire… let’s get it!"

Catch him live at the following:

SEPTEMBER
28 Bournemouth, O2 Academy  
29 Plymouth, Pavilions

OCTOBER
 01 London, Alexandra Palace
 04 Bristol, O2 Academy  
07 Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse  
09 Doncaster, Dome  
12 Newcastle, O2 Academy  
14 Birmingham, O2 Academy  
18 Liverpool, Guild of Students at Mountford Hall

