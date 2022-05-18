Subscribe to Upset
Coming soon

YUNGBLUD has announced his self-titled third studio album

The record's due in September.
Published: 2:02 pm, May 18, 2022
YUNGBLUD has announced his third studio album.

The self-titled full-length is set to arrive on 2nd September, with the news announced during a livestream in which he received a tattoo on his ribcage from Emily Malice.

It all follows up from recent singles ‘Memories’, featuring WILLOW, and ‘Funeral’. Speaking on the former, YUNGBLUD explains: “This song is about letting go of past traumas you may have experienced and voicing them to the world. There’s something freeing about turning painful memories from your past into lessons for your future – I want people to scream this song out and it be cathartic. It’s about coming together and shedding pain, turning it into positive energy and sharing the burden with each other.”

