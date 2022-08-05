Subscribe to Upset
YUNGBLUD has shared his brand new single, 'The Emperor'

It's the anthem for ESPN’s college football season.
Published: 11:52 am, August 05, 2022
YUNGBLUD has shared his brand new single, ‘The Emperor’.

The track has been chosen as the official anthem for ESPN’s 2022 College Football Season.

“It’s a massive honor to have my song The Emperor chosen as the anthem for ESPN’s college football season,” YUNGBLUD explains. “I wrote this song when I was seventeen, it was just an outburst of unfiltered energy that I knew would have its moment one day. I played it live for years but never found the right time to release it until now. College football is such a massive part of American culture and all I ever want to do is bring energy to people, so I can’t wait for the song to bring that energy to the fans and the players at the games all season.”

‘The Emperor’ comes in the lead up to YUNGBLUD’s self-titled third album, set to drop on 2nd September.

Check out ‘The Emperor’ below.

