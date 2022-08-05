Listen

It's the anthem for ESPN’s college football season.

YUNGBLUD has shared his brand new single, ‘The Emperor’.

The track has been chosen as the official anthem for ESPN’s 2022 College Football Season.

“It’s a massive honor to have my song The Emperor chosen as the anthem for ESPN’s college football season,” YUNGBLUD explains. “I wrote this song when I was seventeen, it was just an outburst of unfiltered energy that I knew would have its moment one day. I played it live for years but never found the right time to release it until now. College football is such a massive part of American culture and all I ever want to do is bring energy to people, so I can’t wait for the song to bring that energy to the fans and the players at the games all season.”

‘The Emperor’ comes in the lead up to YUNGBLUD’s self-titled third album, set to drop on 2nd September.

Check out ‘The Emperor’ below.