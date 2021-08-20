Listen

Published: 4:26 pm, August 20, 2021

YUNGBLUD has shared his new single, 'fleabag'.

The track follows on from his latest album 'weird!', released at the end of last year, and sees him push back against people trying to tell him how to express himself.

"I wrote ‘fleabag’ in a really dark time of my life, when a lot of people around me had an expectation about what I should be," he explains. "To tell you the truth it’s about being fucking gutted about people judging me and trying to tear me down. I felt so alienated, I felt so alone.

"When everybody else has an expectation of what you should be or have their own version of your truth it messes with your brain because you start to think ‘maybe they’re right, maybe they do know what’s best for me, maybe I should change who I am,’ but ultimately I believe to my core – it’s the foundation I built my whole ideology around, that self-expression and the right to be unconditionally yourself is the best thing you can be. Nobody should determine how you express yourself except YOU. You are brilliant, you are beautiful, you are individual just by breathing.

"This song is a kick back. A kick back against the world, a kick back against my friends, against my family and some of my fanbase. I am who I am, all I want to do is spread love and lead with my heart. I’ve always told people to be themselves, sometimes I have to remember that message myself."

Check out 'fleabag' below.