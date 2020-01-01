YUNGBLUD has rescheduled his Occupy The UK tour for August

YUNGBLUD has rescheduled his Occupy The UK tour.
The stint will now take place in the run-up to his much larger Life On Mars tour, which will kick off on 28th September in support of his new album 'Weird!'.
The new dates read:
AUGUST
03 GLASGOW Barrowland (w/ NOISY, Wargasm)
04 GLASGOW Barrowland (w/ NOISY, Wargasm)
06 NOTTINGHAM Rock City (w/ NOISY, Wargasm)
07 NOTTINGHAM Rock City (w/ NOISY, Wargasm)
09 LONDON Kentish Town (w/ KennyHoopla)
10 LONDON Kentish Town (w/ KennyHoopla)
12 LONDON Kentish Town (w/ NOISY)
13 LONDON Kentish Town (w/ Wargasm)
14 LONDON Kentish Town (w/ DYLAN)