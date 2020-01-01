YUNGBLUD has rescheduled his Occupy The UK tour for August

On tour

The run includes five nights at London's Kentish Town Forum.

Published: 11:30 am, March 04, 2021

YUNGBLUD has rescheduled his Occupy The UK tour.

The stint will now take place in the run-up to his much larger Life On Mars tour, which will kick off on 28th September in support of his new album 'Weird!'.

The new dates read:



AUGUST

03 GLASGOW Barrowland (w/ NOISY, Wargasm)

04 GLASGOW Barrowland (w/ NOISY, Wargasm)

06 NOTTINGHAM Rock City (w/ NOISY, Wargasm)

07 NOTTINGHAM Rock City (w/ NOISY, Wargasm)

09 LONDON Kentish Town (w/ KennyHoopla)

10 LONDON Kentish Town (w/ KennyHoopla)

12 LONDON Kentish Town (w/ NOISY)

13 LONDON Kentish Town (w/ Wargasm)

14 LONDON Kentish Town (w/ DYLAN)