Watch Yungblud perform 'Weird' for Radio 1's Big Weekend

His performance came in from LA.

Published: 10:27 pm, May 26, 2020

Radio 1's Big Weekend took place over the bank holiday weekend, with a performance from Yungblud.

The event was supposed to happen in Dundee, but was instead virtual due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Shot from lockdown in LA, his set was aired in among contributions from Biffy Clyro, Sean Paul, Mabel and more.

"Assurances have been obtained that all relevant countries social distancing rules have been adhered to during the making of these videos," explains the blurb.

Check out Yungblud performing 'Weird' below.