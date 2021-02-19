Subscribe to Upset
YUNGBLUD has soundtracked NASA's Perseverance Rover landing on Mars

He performs his cover of David Bowie song 'Life on Mars?'.
Published: 11:59 am, February 19, 2021
YUNGBLUD has soundtracked NASA's Perseverance Rover landing on Mars.

He pulled out his cover of David Bowie song 'Life on Mars?' for the event, which he also performed during last month’s A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day! concert produced by Mike Garson and Rolling Live Studios.

YUNGBLUD says: "To sing the pinnacle song by an artist that truly defined my whole existence, in a search for extraterrestrial existence was one of the best moments of my entire life. The punx went to Mars!"

Kerry Brown, CEO/Founder of Rolling Live Studios, added of the Perseverance landing: “It was amazing working with YUNGBLUD and I’m honored that Rolling Live, Mike Garson, and Bowie Band alumni got to play a part in bringing an iconic song to mark this historic moment."

Check it out below, he comes in at 2.06.

