Yungblud is going to hit the virtual road for a new world tour

Support comes from Royal & The Serpent, Wargasm and Baby Queen.

Published: 3:14 pm, September 28, 2020

Yungblud has announced a virtual world tour.

The Weird Time Of Life Tour is in support of his upcoming new album 'Weird!', due for release on 13th November, and will see him performing for different cities from late-November and early-December.

Have a gander at the posters below for more information - a pre-order for album buyers kicks off on Thursday afternoon, followed by a general sale on Friday (2nd October).

He's also on tour proper in the UK next March.