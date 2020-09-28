Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring grandson, Knuckle Puck, Touché Amoré, Yours Truly and more.
Order a copy
October 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
News

Yungblud is going to hit the virtual road for a new world tour

Support comes from Royal & The Serpent, Wargasm and Baby Queen.
Published: 3:14 pm, September 28, 2020
Yungblud is going to hit the virtual road for a new world tour

Yungblud has announced a virtual world tour.

The Weird Time Of Life Tour is in support of his upcoming new album 'Weird!', due for release on 13th November, and will see him performing for different cities from late-November and early-December.

Have a gander at the posters below for more information - a pre-order for album buyers kicks off on Thursday afternoon, followed by a general sale on Friday (2nd October).

He's also on tour proper in the UK next March.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Will Gould from Creeper has launched a new band, Salem
Muncie Girls' Lande Hekt has a lovely frolic in her new video for 'Whiskey'
Jamie Lenman: "We all have dark moments, don’t we?"
IDLES are celebrating the release of their new album with a video for 'War'
Black Honey have shared a new video for their latest single, 'Run For Cover'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing