Yungblud is going to hit the virtual road for a new world tour

Yungblud has announced a virtual world tour.
The Weird Time Of Life Tour is in support of his upcoming new album 'Weird!', due for release on 13th November, and will see him performing for different cities from late-November and early-December.
Have a gander at the posters below for more information - a pre-order for album buyers kicks off on Thursday afternoon, followed by a general sale on Friday (2nd October).
He's also on tour proper in the UK next March.
WEIRD TIME OF LIFE VIRTUAL TOUR IS COMING TO YOUR FOOKIN CITYS!— YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) September 28, 2020
pre order album before THURSDAY 9:30am (bst) to receive access to pre sale happening on THURSDAY at 1 pm (bst). general onsale FRIDAY 5pm (bst). tell yer mates. this is gonna be mad! GO🖤https://t.co/TcmPj6bkqo pic.twitter.com/alS2mAE1O5