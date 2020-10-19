Subscribe to Upset
Yungblud has announced an intimate UK tour for next year

He'll be performing a stripped-back set. 
Published: 2:14 pm, October 19, 2020
Yungblud has announced an intimate UK tour for next year.

The 'intimate as fuck' tour will see him performing stripped-back renditions of songs from his upcoming album 'Weird', due later this year.

"These were the craziest shows last time!" he says. "Just coz it's intimate, don't mean it can't be rowdy!"

He's also got a virtual tour coming up which will see him performing for different cities from late-November and early-December, and further headline dates in March.

Find out all the new info via the poster below.

