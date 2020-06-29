Yungblud has rescheduled his postponed headline tour to next March

Yungblud has rescheduled his headline tour for next March.
The dates were originally meant to take place now-ish, but were postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Support will come from NOISY, Wargasm, KennyHoopla and Dylan.
Have a gander at the full run on the poster below. The tour includes stops in Nottingham, Glasgow and London.
WERE FOOKIN BACK! here are the new dates for the uk shows ... i can’t wait to be with you all. im countin down the minutes...all tickets still valid! 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/0a9iEwqfiQ pic.twitter.com/9o0nfj0hk6— YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) June 29, 2020
Featuring Yungblud, Baroness, Jamie Lenman, Waterparks and loads more!