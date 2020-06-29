Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Run The Jewels, Mikey Way, Dream Wife and more.
Order a copy
July 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
On tour

Yungblud has rescheduled his postponed headline tour to next March

Support will come from NOISY, Wargasm, KennyHoopla and Dylan.
Published: 10:32 pm, June 29, 2020
Yungblud has rescheduled his postponed headline tour to next March

Yungblud has rescheduled his headline tour for next March.

The dates were originally meant to take place now-ish, but were postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Support will come from NOISY, Wargasm, KennyHoopla and Dylan.

Have a gander at the full run on the poster below. The tour includes stops in Nottingham, Glasgow and London.

July 2019
Grab this issue

July 2019

Featuring Yungblud, Baroness, Jamie Lenman, Waterparks and loads more!
Order a copy.
Make sure you select the correct shipping location. If you select UK but enter a non-UK delivery address, your order will be refunded and cancelled.
Everything going on in rock, right now.
Ditz have released a new video for their track 'Role Model'
The Brit Awards are going to be held in May next year instead of February
grandson has shared his new single ‘Identity’
Casa Loma: "I felt I lost everything"
Tigers Jaw have signed to Hopeless Records, and dropped their new track 'Warn Me'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing