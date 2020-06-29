Yungblud has rescheduled his postponed headline tour to next March

On tour

Yungblud has rescheduled his headline tour for next March.

The dates were originally meant to take place now-ish, but were postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Support will come from NOISY, Wargasm, KennyHoopla and Dylan.

Have a gander at the full run on the poster below. The tour includes stops in Nottingham, Glasgow and London.