Yungblud has released a new video for 'god save me, but don't drown me out'

It arrives in the lead up to his new album.
Published: 3:15 pm, September 25, 2020
Yungblud has released a new video for 'god save me, but don’t drown me out'.

The single arrived last week with news of his new album 'Weird!', due for release on 13th November.

“It’s a story of coming-of-age and self-acceptance and liberation," Dom says of the record, "in terms of sex and gender and drugs and heartbreak and all the other twists and turns we go through in life.”

He adds: “I hope it makes people feel like it’s okay to feel out of place or twisted or weird, because life is weird - but that’s what beautiful about it. So don’t ever try to live it as someone else. Live it as you.”

Check out the new clip below.

