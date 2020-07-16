Watch

Published: 11:09 pm, July 16, 2020

Yungblud has dropped his new single 'Strawberry Lipstick'.

He's been teasing the track for bloody ages, and now it's finally here.

The release arrives just after the rescheduling of his headline tour for next March. The dates were originally meant to take place in spring, but were postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Support will come from NOISY, Wargasm, KennyHoopla and Dylan.

In the meantime, give 'Strawberry Lipstick' a watch below.