August 2020
Listen

Yungblud has dropped his new single, ﻿'Lemonade (with Denzel Curry)'

The collaboration is out now.
Published: 11:08 am, August 14, 2020
Yungblud has dropped his new single, 'Lemonade (with Denzel Curry)'.

The track -out today, Friday 14th August - arrives not long after his recent single, 'Strawberry Lipstick'.

He's also not long rescheduled his upcoming headline tour for next March. The dates were originally meant to take place in spring, but were postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Support will come from NOISY, Wargasm, KennyHoopla and Dylan.

In the meantime, give 'Lemonade (with Denzel Curry)' a watch below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
