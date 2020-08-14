Listen

The collaboration is out now.

Published: 11:08 am, August 14, 2020

Yungblud has dropped his new single, 'Lemonade (with Denzel Curry)'.

The track -out today, Friday 14th August - arrives not long after his recent single, 'Strawberry Lipstick'.

He's also not long rescheduled his upcoming headline tour for next March. The dates were originally meant to take place in spring, but were postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Support will come from NOISY, Wargasm, KennyHoopla and Dylan.



In the meantime, give 'Lemonade (with Denzel Curry)' a watch below.