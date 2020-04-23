Subscribe to Upset
Yungblud has debuted his brand new single, 'Weird!'

"I wanted this song to make everyone feel that everything was going to be alright."
Published: 2:17 pm, April 23, 2020
Yungblud has debuted his brand new single, 'Weird!'.

Written before lockdown, it came off the back of "the weirdest time in my life ever imagined,” he explains.

“I felt like the ground beneath me was a maze that was shape shifting and I felt like I was going to fall down the cracks and, in my opinion, the world feels exactly like that right now. 

"I wanted this song to make everyone feel that everything was going to be alright no matter how weird things get.”

Give it a listen below. Yungblud's currently hard at work on album number two.

