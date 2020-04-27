Yungblud has debuted a brand new video for 'Weird'

Watch

“I wrote the song about the weirdest time in my life ever imagined,” he says of the track.

Published: 8:42 pm, April 27, 2020

Yungblud has shared a brand new video for his latest single, 'Weird'.

“Right now, everybody is trapped within four walls trying to figure out what the f_k is going on,” Yungblud explains. “Currently, I’m trapped in LA with my best friends. We made this for $100 and this might be my favourite video we’ve ever made. I think you can see the happiness from it coming out of the screen.”

“I wrote the song about the weirdest time in my life ever imagined,” he says of the track, which was written prior the the recent Covid-19 lockdowns. “I felt like the ground beneath me was a maze that was shape shifting and I felt like I was going to fall down the cracks and, in my opinion, the world feels exactly like that right now. I wanted this song to make everyone feel that everything was going to be alright no matter how weird things get.”

You can check out the video for 'Weird' below.