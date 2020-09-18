Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Deftones, Bully, The Front Bottoms and more.
Order a copy
September 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Coming soon

Yungblud has announced his new album, 'Weird!'

Give his new single 'god save me, but don’t drown me out' a listen.
Published: 4:27 pm, September 18, 2020 Photos: Tom Pallant.
Yungblud has announced his new album, 'Weird!'

Yungblud has announced his new album, 'Weird!'.

Due for release on 13th November, news of the record arrives alongside his new single 'god save me, but don’t drown me out'.

“It’s a story of coming-of-age and self-acceptance and liberation," Dom says of the record, "in terms of sex and gender and drugs and heartbreak and all the other twists and turns we go through in life.”

He adds: “I hope it makes people feel like it’s okay to feel out of place or twisted or weird, because life is weird - but that’s what beautiful about it. So don’t ever try to live it as someone else. Live it as you.”

The tracklisting reads:

teresa
cotton candy
strawberry lipstick
mars
superdeadfriends
love song
god save me, but don’t drown me out
ice cream man
weird!
charity
it’s quiet in beverly hills
the freak show

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Brutus have released a video for 'All Along (Live In Ghent)', from their new live album
Pillow Queens are heading out on a UK tour next spring
PUP are back with a very 2020 new EP, 'This Place Sucks Ass'
nothing,nowhere. tries to heal with his new single, 'pretend'
Upset's September cover stars, Deftones have released a new video
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing