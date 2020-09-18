Yungblud has announced his new album, 'Weird!'.
Due for release on 13th November, news of the record arrives alongside his new single 'god save me, but don’t drown me out'.
“It’s a story of coming-of-age and self-acceptance and liberation," Dom says of the record, "in terms of sex and gender and drugs and heartbreak and all the other twists and turns we go through in life.”
He adds: “I hope it makes people feel like it’s okay to feel out of place or twisted or weird, because life is weird - but that’s what beautiful about it. So don’t ever try to live it as someone else. Live it as you.”
The tracklisting reads:
teresa
cotton candy
strawberry lipstick
mars
superdeadfriends
love song
god save me, but don’t drown me out
ice cream man
weird!
charity
it’s quiet in beverly hills
the freak show