Give his new single 'god save me, but don’t drown me out' a listen.

Published: 4:27 pm, September 18, 2020 Photos: Tom Pallant.

Yungblud has announced his new album, 'Weird!'.

Due for release on 13th November, news of the record arrives alongside his new single 'god save me, but don’t drown me out'.

“It’s a story of coming-of-age and self-acceptance and liberation," Dom says of the record, "in terms of sex and gender and drugs and heartbreak and all the other twists and turns we go through in life.”

He adds: “I hope it makes people feel like it’s okay to feel out of place or twisted or weird, because life is weird - but that’s what beautiful about it. So don’t ever try to live it as someone else. Live it as you.”

The tracklisting reads:



teresa

cotton candy

strawberry lipstick

mars

superdeadfriends

love song

god save me, but don’t drown me out

ice cream man

weird!

charity

it’s quiet in beverly hills

the freak show