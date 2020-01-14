Yungblud is going to play an intimate show for BRITs Week Together With O2 For War Child

The BRIT Awards have announced their BRITs Week Together With O2 For War Child run of shows.
A dozen gigs across London will see likes of Yungblud, Declan McKenna, Sigrid and more raising money for the charity via tiny live gigs, running from 8th-22nd February.
The news follows on from this year's BRIT Awards shortlists, which have been widely criticised for being dominated by male artists - something that's unfortunately also the case for the BRITs Week headliners.
The shows read:
FEBRUARY
8 Catfish and the Bottlemen, Exhibition London
10 Yungblud, Camden Assembly
11 Jack Savoretti, Omeara
12 Declan McKenna, Islington Assembly Hall
13 Louis Tomlinson, Scala
14 Tom Walker, Omeara
16 Sigrid, Omeara
16 Bombay Bicycle Club, Bush Hall
17 Gang of Youths, Omeara
19 Tom Grennan, Bush Hall
21 Nothing But Thieves, The Dome
22 Bastille Reorchestrated, The London Palladium
Featuring Yungblud, Baroness, Jamie Lenman, Waterparks and loads more!