Yungblud is going to play an intimate show for BRITs Week Together With O2 For War Child

Live

The series of charity shows will take place next month.

Published: 3:40 pm, January 14, 2020

The BRIT Awards have announced their BRITs Week Together With O2 For War Child run of shows.

A dozen gigs across London will see likes of Yungblud, Declan McKenna, Sigrid and more raising money for the charity via tiny live gigs, running from 8th-22nd February.



The news follows on from this year's BRIT Awards shortlists, which have been widely criticised for being dominated by male artists - something that's unfortunately also the case for the BRITs Week headliners.

The shows read:

FEBRUARY

8 Catfish and the Bottlemen, Exhibition London

10 Yungblud, Camden Assembly

11 Jack Savoretti, Omeara

12 Declan McKenna, Islington Assembly Hall

13 Louis Tomlinson, Scala

14 Tom Walker, Omeara

16 Sigrid, Omeara

16 Bombay Bicycle Club, Bush Hall

17 Gang of Youths, Omeara

19 Tom Grennan, Bush Hall

21 Nothing But Thieves, The Dome

22 Bastille Reorchestrated, The London Palladium