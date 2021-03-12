Watch Yungblud team up with Avril Lavigne, Machine Gun Kelly and more for the first anniversary of The Yungblud Show

Watch

Give new KSI collab 'Patience' a listen too.

Published: 11:59 am, March 12, 2021

Yungblud hosted a special one-year anniversary edition of The Yungblud Show yesterday (Thursday, 11th March).

The latest installment of his YouTube series was a livestream to benefit the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund, featuring Avril Lavigne, Machine Gun Kelly, KSI - who he's also just teamed up with for new single 'Patience' - Renforshort, and LILHUDDY.

“It’s been so hard for independent venues,” he reflects. “I wanted to partner with NIVA because independent venues are the backbone of the music industry and give young artists the chance to have their music heard. everyone has been missing a rock n roll show, I think it’s about time we gave them one!”

Watch the stream, plus 'Patience', below.