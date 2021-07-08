Subscribe to Upset
"We want to represent this kind of new music and era we’re stepping into."
Published: 4:28 pm, July 08, 2021
Yours Truly are back with their new single and video, 'Walk Over My Grave'

Yours Truly have shared their new single and video, 'Walk Over My Grave'; their first release since recent album 'Self Care'.

Vocalist Mikaila Delgado says of its inspiration: "I shiver a lot, and when I’d shiver this person would say 'someone must be walking over your grave', and that was just a thought that kept coming back to me after we weren’t close anymore. I shivered one day as I was driving and I remember pulling over and writing lyrics. I was wondering, did anything I ever said stick with them? Were they thinking about me too?"

"It’s exactly how I pictured it in my head," she adds of the video. "I always imagined it to be set in 'hell', along the lines of the idea that sometimes you can be stuck in your own head that feels like a hell you can’t escape. I had the idea of using red velvet throughout it because it’s got a very uncomfortable, dark looking vibe to it. I wanted to purvey the mood that I was carrying though uncomfortable imagery like the fabrics and set pieces, body movements and contorted camera angles.

"Visually, the boys and I made a really concerted effort with our outfits as well. We want to tell a visual story and we want to represent this kind of new music and era we’re stepping into. We don’t want to be rocking up in jeans and t-shirts anymore."

