The band are about to hit the road in Australia.

Published: 12:32 pm, May 13, 2021

Yours Truly have shared a new video for 'Siamese Souls'.

It's a cut from the pop-punk band's 2020 debut album 'Self Care', arriving to coincide with a bunch of shows in their home country, Australia.

Vocalist Mikaila Delgado explains: "[The song is] about sugar coating the fate of a relationship by looking towards astrology... It can be so easy to become ignorant to the reality of the situation because you convince yourself the universe is bigger than you."

Check out 'Siamese Souls' below.