Watch

"'Lights On' is about challenging the way you view yourself," says Mikaila Delgado.

Published: 5:15 pm, March 15, 2022

Yours Truly are back with a new single and video, 'Lights On'.

The track arrives ahead of their spring tour dates supporting Against The Current, which kick off on 31st March in Brighton.

Vocalist Mikaila Delgado says of the track: “'Lights On' is about challenging the way you view yourself and how much that is influenced by other people. Doing impulsive things to come off as adventurous and fun while you feel like you’re falling apart behind the scenes. I find it interesting when someone says “You’re not who I expected you to be” and when you sit with that for a while you start to think “what do I look like to others? Who am I to myself?” I figured out during this pandemic that being alone with your thoughts is where you truly begin to unpack who you are to your core.

"I discovered that a lot of my identity is linked to being in this band. Naturally it's not a glamorous process, but it’s recognising that you can’t hide behind some story you made up to tell some stranger when you’re out drunk because the only person you are living with is yourself.”

Of the video, she adds: "Our main focus was to create a music video that looks like a movie. We were influenced by murder mystery shows and wanted to create this story that surrounds the hotel setting of the lyrics in the song. I wanted the timeline to go back and forth so people have to think “what is going on? Who’s blood is that? What is she running from"? I spent some time coming up with the concept of a crime gone wrong and settings that felt glamorous but had a sinister feel to them. Shooting the 'Lights On' video in Brighton in the UK was a really cool experience, we got to spend two days running around the city and seeing things we hadn’t seen before."