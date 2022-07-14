Watch

The band drop their new EP this week.

Published: 11:31 am, July 14, 2022

Yours Truly have released a new video for 'Careless Kind'.

It's a track from their upcoming new EP 'is this what i look like?', which is out this Friday, 15th July and you can read all about in the August issue of Upset.

Vocalist Mikaila Delgado shares: "I wrote Careless Kind after talking to a friend about my anxieties and listening to how chill they were about everything. I remember thinking, 'I wish I could be like them, see things in black and white and not overthink absolutely everything.' It tackles a lot of my health and social anxiety and how I feel like it constantly takes over my ability to be carefree because I’m always thinking ‘what if?’. Everything down to the scars on my ankles from an operation I had when I was young, which was where a lot of my self-consciousness began. It’s wishing I could reset my thoughts and remove the anxiety."

