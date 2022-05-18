Listen

The new track features Josh from YMAS.

Yours Truly have confirmed a new EP with lead single, 'Hallucinate'.

The track - which features Josh Franceschi of You Me At Six - is from 'is this what i look like?', set for release on 15th July via UNFD.

Speaking about the new single, Mikaila Delgado explains: “Hallucinate is an anxiety attack turned into music, detailing how it takes over your body so totally that it feels as if you're under the influence of something. I've struggled badly with anxiety and it's debilitating every day to be at war with your own thoughts. It's one of the darkest songs we've ever written but I found a lot of power in pulling out the chaos of how anxiety feels and sounds to me and putting it in a song.”

