It's about dealing with a break-up.

Published: 12:48 pm, April 16, 2020

Yours Truly have shared their new single, 'Composure'.

Their first track of the year - the band's debut album is "in the pipeline" - it's about the anxiety that comes with the demise of a relationship.

"'Composure' is about trying to keep your cool at the end of a relationship and how difficult it can be," vocalist Mikaila Delgado explains. "It’s natural to be upset, angry and a million different other emotions at once. I wrote it at a time when I really needed to reclaim my self worth after losing so much of it, I was over being miserable waiting for acceptance."

Of the video, she adds: "We really wanted the video to show off the new era of Yours Truly and to take things to the next level. "We wanted this to feel very personal and ‘hand made’ which is why stitch work and embroidery is such a feature in the video. I wanted to have us animated in the video to look like fabric so we called on our friend Georgia (Moloney) who actually created the single artwork to do it on camera!"

Give it a watch below.