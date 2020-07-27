Watch

The band are gearing up for their debut album.

Published: 10:52 pm, July 27, 2020

Yours Truly have revealed a game-inspired video for 'Together'.

It's the latest cut from the band's upcoming debut album 'Self Care', due for release on 18th September via UNFD.

“There was this almost electric feeling of excitement about getting to sit down and write our first record but also a huge feeling of anxiety at the same time,” reflects vocalist Mikaila Delgado.

“We didn’t want to release something and have people say that we’re actually not that good and weren’t worthy of all the success we were getting… it was like we all had imposter syndrome.”

