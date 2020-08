Watch

The band's debut is due later this year.

Published: 9:32 pm, August 03, 2020

Yours Truly have released a new video for 'Undersize'.

It's a track from the band's upcoming debut album 'Self Care', out 18th September via UNFD.

"This song is really a letter to a close friend of mine," Mikaila Delgado explains. "While watching them navigating their life through all the ups, downs and obstacles life throws at them, I wrote this just to let them know that I’m here for them through all of that."

Give it a watch below.