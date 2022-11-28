Yours Truly have announced a UK headline tour for 2023

On the road

They'll hit the road next March alongside South Arcade and Lizzy Farrall.

Published: 2:15 pm, November 28, 2022

Yours Truly have announced a run of UK headline dates for early next year.

Following up on their latest EP 'is this what i look like?', they'll be touring alongside South Arcade and Lizzy Farrall this March.

The dates kick off at Birmingham's Asylum on the 10th, before calling off in Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester and London, finishing up at Bristol's Exchange on the 17th.

The full dates read:



March 2023

10 BIRMINGHAM Asylum

11 LEEDS Key Club

13 GLASGOW King Tuts

14 MANCHESTER Academy 3

15 LONDON Underworld

17 BRISTOL Exchange