Yours Truly have announced a UK headline tour for 2023

Yours Truly have announced a run of UK headline dates for early next year.
Following up on their latest EP 'is this what i look like?', they'll be touring alongside South Arcade and Lizzy Farrall this March.
The dates kick off at Birmingham's Asylum on the 10th, before calling off in Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester and London, finishing up at Bristol's Exchange on the 17th.
The full dates read:
March 2023
10 BIRMINGHAM Asylum
11 LEEDS Key Club
13 GLASGOW King Tuts
14 MANCHESTER Academy 3
15 LONDON Underworld
17 BRISTOL Exchange