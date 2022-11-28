Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Slipknot, L.S. Dunes, Magnolia Park and more.
Order a copy
December 2022 / January 2023
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
On the road

Yours Truly have announced a UK headline tour for 2023

They'll hit the road next March alongside South Arcade and Lizzy Farrall.
Published: 2:15 pm, November 28, 2022
Yours Truly have announced a UK headline tour for 2023

Yours Truly have announced a run of UK headline dates for early next year.

Following up on their latest EP 'is this what i look like?', they'll be touring alongside South Arcade and Lizzy Farrall this March.

The dates kick off at Birmingham's Asylum on the 10th, before calling off in Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester and London, finishing up at Bristol's Exchange on the 17th.

The full dates read:

March 2023
10 BIRMINGHAM Asylum
11 LEEDS Key Club
13 GLASGOW King Tuts
14 MANCHESTER Academy 3
15 LONDON Underworld
17 BRISTOL Exchange

Everything going on in rock, right now.
The Dirty Nil have dropped their new single, 'Bye Bye Big Bear'
The new issue of Upset, featuring Slipknot, is out now
FIDLAR have released a new EP teaser, 'Taste The Money'
Wage War have announced a new stripped-back album
City and Colour is back with his emotional new track, 'Meant To Be'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing