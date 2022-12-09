Yours Truly have released 'is this what i lofi?', a reimagining of recent EP 'is this what i look like?'

Listen

It's "a little more chill", the band explain.

Published: 11:02 am, December 09, 2022

Yours Truly have released their new EP, 'is this what i lofi?'.

It's a reimagining of their recent EP 'is this what i look like?', and arrives ahead of a UK tour that kicks off on 10th March at Asylum in Birmingham.

"After working on an interactive game for our EP is this what i look like? we wanted to add lofi versions of all our songs to the game as we all like to listen to chill lofi playlists while we game," the band explain.

"After hearing the tracks we all thought “this needs to come out as a whole EP release” and that was how is this what i lofi? came to be! People can listen to the original tracks to be hyped, but if they want something a little more chill - we have these versions now."

