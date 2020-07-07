Yours Truly have announced their debut album 'Self Care', and shared new single 'Together'

Coming soon

The record's due in September.

Published: 10:14 am, July 07, 2020

Yours Truly have announced their debut album, 'Self Care'.

The record will land on 18th September via UNFD, with the news arriving alongside the Australian pop-punks' new single 'Together'.

Vocalist Mikaila Delgado says of the track: "Together is about feeling the stress and uneasiness of imposter syndrome. I had a lot of fear and anxiety coming into this album, having this expectation to exceed what we did with 'Afterglow'.

"I remember telling myself 'you need to write the best songs of your life' and getting upset about the possibility of not being able to prove ourselves. One night I turned to Lachlan (Cronin, guitar) and said 'I just feel all the colour has been drained from my brain' and we both looked at each other with wide eyes, and that's how the idea of 'Together' came about."

She adds: “There was this almost electric feeling of excitement about getting to sit down and write our first record but also a huge feeling of anxiety at the same time. We didn’t want to release something and have people say that we’re actually not that good and weren’t worthy of all the success we were getting… it was like we all had imposter syndrome.

“We really learnt and lived a lot in one year, and writing these songs allowed me to understand myself on a whole new level throughout it all.

“The experience was a true form of self-care that ended with me feeling stronger, smarter, enlightened and positive after a rollercoaster of emotions. For me, this album was my version of soaking in vanilla candles and that comforting taste of chocolate and red wine under blankets. We hope it brings solace to whoever listens to it and can relate too.”

The tracklisting reads:



1. Siamese Souls

2. Composure

3. Together

4. Vivid Dream

5. Undersize

6. Ghost

7. Funeral Home

8. Glass Houses

9. Half Of Me

10. Heartsleeve