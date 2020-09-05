Watch

Their album's only a few weeks away.

Published: 2:49 pm, September 05, 2020

Yours Truly are teasing their debut album with a new video for 'Funeral Home'.

It's the latest track from 'Self Care', due for release on 18th September via UNFD, following on from recently-released singles 'Composure', 'Together' and 'Undersize'.

"I wrote ‘Funeral Home’ after going to a funeral and realising how odd it is to be in a room of people you’re related to because someone has died," vocalist Mikaila Delgado explains.

"I was thinking about how sad it is that you miss the life of someone you have the same blood as and all of a sudden in tragedy everyone suddenly comes together as family yet then won’t talk until the next one."

Check it out below.