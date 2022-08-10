On the road

Young Guns have announced a new headline tour.

The band - who performed their first show in five years at 2000trees last month - will perform a run of four dates later this year in celebration of the 10th Anniversary of their album ‘Bones’.

“We’re beyond excited to be back on stage again," says Gustav Wood. "Honestly, 2000trees was so much fun that we just had to come back for more! This year marks 10 years of Bones, a hugely important record for us. We can’t wait to celebrate that, along with the rest of our records, and see all your faces again. See you in November!”

The details are:



NOVEMBER

24 O2 Academy Islington, London

25 The Asylum, Birmingham

26 The Key Club, Leeds

27 Club Academy, Manchester



Tickets for the shows will go on sale Friday, 12th August.