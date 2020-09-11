Young Culture have announced their self-titled debut album, and dropped a fun new video

Watch

"Young Culture is here and ready to go."

Published: 3:42 pm, September 11, 2020

Young Culture have announced their self-titled debut album.

The pop-punks will share their first record on 16th October via Rude Records, preceded by new single 'Better Off As Friends', which follows previously-released tunes 'I’ll Be There' and 'Holiday In Vegas'.

Vocalist Alexander Magnan shares: “We’re so stoked to share something fun and new with all of you as well as announce our first album. We hope you have as much fun watching it as we did making it.”

“This album represents closing the chapter of youth and opening up to new discoveries,” he adds. “It is a recap of the past years for us as a group and individuals, and we want people to know that with this release, Young Culture is here and ready to go.”

Check out 'Better Off As Friends' below.