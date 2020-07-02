Listen

They're from a decade ago.

Published: 9:28 pm, July 02, 2020

You Me At Six's Josh Franceschi has dug up and shared some old songs.

The short series is dubbed 'Songs I Wrote A Decade Ago', and features 'Life With Strangers', 'Timezones', 'Cave In', and 'No One Should Play God'.

Check out each of the tracks below, and read more about the story behind each one.

LIFE WITH STRANGERS

"So I’m pretty sure we did this around about June 2009. This is the first song that Matt and I recorded that wasn’t a Ymas song. Like all of the songs I’m posting tonight, this has been untouched since we tracked it then."

TIMEZONES

"I vaguely remember recording this after we put out ‘Hold Me Down’. To be honest, if we’d done like a deluxe edition of the album, I would’ve showed the lads this one as I felt an acoustic song on HMD could’ve been cool. Anyways, we didn’t and again this one has been uncovered from the deep abyss that is Matt's studio hard drive."

CAVE IN

"Ok, when it comes to this one I had genuinely forgotten it existed. I don’t remember writing it, I don’t recall recording it. If Matt says we did & got it on tape so to speak, then it must be true."

NO ONE SHOULD PLAY GOD

"During these weird times, I’d actually been working on a new song, not sure what I was going to do with it. Turns out it was the same as this. Same guitar parts but different lyrics & melodies. Was weird when Matt sent me this tbh. Spun my head out. Anyway, this is how it is & how it’ll remain."