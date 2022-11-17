You Me At Six have released a new video for ‘Mixed Emotions (I Didn’t Know How To Tell You What I Was Going Through)’

Watch

Their new album will be released on 27th January.

Published: 12:11 pm, November 17, 2022

You Me At Six have shared a video for ‘Mixed Emotions (I Didn’t Know How To Tell You What I Was Going Through)’.

It's a recent single from their upcoming eighth album, ‘Truth Decay’; the third cut from the project following ‘DEEP CUTS’ and ‘No Future? Yeah Right (feat. Rou Reynolds)’. The album will be released on 27th January via Underdog Records / AWAL Recordings.

Josh Franceschi says: “Mixed Emotions (I didn’t know how to tell you what I was going through). That’s what this short film is about. We wanted to challenge the stigma that surrounds toxic masculinity & why it plagues so many households & so many relationships. It’s not always easy to tell someone what it is you’re going through but It is paramount to try. Trying to understand each other’s differences, trying to grow & trying to exhibit more empathy. Watch it, share it, take better care of each other.”

Check it out below.