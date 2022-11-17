Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Witch Fever, Boston Manor, De'Wayne, Pinkshift and more.
Order a copy
November 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

You Me At Six have released a new video for ‘Mixed Emotions (I Didn’t Know How To Tell You What I Was Going Through)’

Their new album will be released on 27th January.
Published: 12:11 pm, November 17, 2022
You Me At Six have released a new video for ‘Mixed Emotions (I Didn’t Know How To Tell You What I Was Going Through)’

You Me At Six have shared a video for ‘Mixed Emotions (I Didn’t Know How To Tell You What I Was Going Through)’.

It's a recent single from their upcoming eighth album, ‘Truth Decay’; the third cut from the project following ‘DEEP CUTS’ and ‘No Future? Yeah Right (feat. Rou Reynolds)’. The album will be released on 27th January via Underdog Records / AWAL Recordings.

Josh Franceschi says: “Mixed Emotions (I didn’t know how to tell you what I was going through). That’s what this short film is about. We wanted to challenge the stigma that surrounds toxic masculinity & why it plagues so many households & so many relationships. It’s not always easy to tell someone what it is you’re going through but It is paramount to try. Trying to understand each other’s differences, trying to grow & trying to exhibit more empathy. Watch it, share it, take better care of each other.”

Check it out below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Soccer Mommy has shared a new video for 'Feel It All The Time'
The Murder Capital are teasing their second album with new single 'Ethel'
Honey Revenge have dropped their new single, 'Rerun'
The Regrettes have unveiled three new songs
Dot To Dot has confirmed its first batch of artists for 2023
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing