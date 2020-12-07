You Me At Six have launched their very own 'SUCKAPUNCH' hot sauce

News

"We have always loved our hot sauce."

Published: 8:50 pm, December 07, 2020

You Me At Six have launched their very own hot sauce.

Their exclusive ‘SUCKAPUNCH’ vegan hot sauce was made in collaboration with Lou’s Brews, named for their upcoming album due 15th January.

Bassist Matt Barnes says: “We have always loved our hot sauce, especially when we are on tour. It is an absolute must to spice up the super noodles and microwave meals when travelling on the tour bus. The SUCKAPUNCH sauce is a Habanero based chilli sauce with distilled vinegar, garlic, sugar and salt. It starts with a big punch of spice, before the vinegar and sweetness come through and goes great with anything that needs a little punch of fire!”

Lou’s Brews founder, Lou, adds: “I jumped at the chance to collaborate with the guys when I found out they're all a bunch of spice heads. It's been awesome working alongside the fellas, playing around with recipe ideas, and I'm stoked for the world to try our delicious little baby.”

The sauce is limited to 200 bottles and available exclusively through pre-orders of the new record.