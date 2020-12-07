Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring... The Smashing Pumpkins, Poppy, All Time Low and more.
Order a copy
December 2020 / January 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
News

You Me At Six have launched their very own 'SUCKAPUNCH' hot sauce

"We have always loved our hot sauce."
Published: 8:50 pm, December 07, 2020
You Me At Six have launched their very own 'SUCKAPUNCH' hot sauce

You Me At Six have launched their very own hot sauce.

Their exclusive ‘SUCKAPUNCH’ vegan hot sauce was made in collaboration with Lou’s Brews, named for their upcoming album due 15th January.

Bassist Matt Barnes says: “We have always loved our hot sauce, especially when we are on tour. It is an absolute must to spice up the super noodles and microwave meals when travelling on the tour bus. The SUCKAPUNCH sauce is a Habanero based chilli sauce with distilled vinegar, garlic, sugar and salt. It starts with a big punch of spice, before the vinegar and sweetness come through and goes great with anything that needs a little punch of fire!”

Lou’s Brews founder, Lou, adds: “I jumped at the chance to collaborate with the guys when I found out they're all a bunch of spice heads. It's been awesome working alongside the fellas, playing around with recipe ideas, and I'm stoked for the world to try our delicious little baby.”

The sauce is limited to 200 bottles and available exclusively through pre-orders of the new record.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
The Dirty Nil: "We definitely have a dark sense of humour"
About to Break 2021: phem
About to Break 2021: KennyHoopla
About to Break 2021: Meet Me @ The Altar
Check out Yours Truly's Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. All Time Low, Sum 41, Tonight Alive and more
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing