You Me At Six are planning two special live shows and a deluxe vinyl reissue for the 10th anniversary of 'Sinners Never Sleep'

They'll play the record in full at two huge dates this June.

Published: 10:26 am, September 27, 2021

You Me At Six have announced some special plans to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their album 'Sinners Never Sleep'.

There'll be two huge live shows, where the band will perform the record in full, plus a first ever vinyl pressing including a deluxe x3 LP package including previously unreleased material, set for release on 27th May 2022.

The live shows will take place on 1st June at Leeds' Temple Newsham and 2nd June at Hatfield Park, with general sale starting on Thursday, 30th September with a special early bird price. Full price tickets go on sale on Friday, 1st October, with a presale for those pre-ordering the album on Wednesday 29th September.

The 3LP set includes the full version of 'Sinners Never Sleep', the 2012 'The Final Night of Sin at Wembley Arena' album, and a third LP of unreleased rarities. There'll also be a standard 12 track vinyl release and a 3CD deluxe package.

You can find the full tracklisting for the repackaged 'Sinners Never Sleep' below.

Sinners Never Sleep 10th Anniversary Tracklisting:



LP1:



SIDE A:



1. Loverboy

2. Jaws On The Floor

3. Bite My Tongue

4. This Is The First Thing

5. No-one Does It Better

6. Little Death

7. Crash



SIDE B:



1. Reckless

2. Time Is Money

3. Little Bit Of Truth

4. The Dilemma

5. When We Were Younger



LP2:



SIDE A:



1. Loverboy (Acoustic Version)

2. No One Does It Better (Acoustic Version)

3. Moonchild (Bonus Track)

4. Takes One To Know One (Bonus Track)

5. Brother (B-side)



SIDE B:

1. Lost (B-side)

2. Lover Boy (Alternative Mix)

3. Bite My Tongue (Alternative Mix)

4. No One Does It Better (Alternative Mix)

5. Reckless (Alternative Mix)







LP3: Live at Wembley



SIDE A:

1. The Swarm

2. Loverboy

3. Little Death

4. The Dilemma

5. Jaws On The Floor

6. Crash



SIDE B:

1. Reckless

2. When We Were Younger

3. Stay With Me

4. Bite My Tongue

5. Underdog

