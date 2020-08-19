You Me At Six are teasing their seventh album with new single, 'MAKEMEFEELALIVE'

Watch

Published: 11:22 pm, August 19, 2020

You Me At Six are back with a new single, 'MAKEMEFEELALIVE'.

A teaser from their as-yet-unannounced seventh album, the track arrives alongside a video that features a cameo from Game of Thrones and The Joker star, Leigh Gill, too.

Josh Franceschi explains, “This song is about having control, it being taken away from you and then finally reclaiming it. The video is all about the notion of needing to see clearly to feel alive. The desire of understanding where you started, and where you’re going, so you know when you get there.”

Give it a watch below.