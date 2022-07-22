You Me At Six have released an early teaser single from their next album - check out 'Deep Cuts'

Watch

The band have a new record coming early next year.

Published: 4:21 pm, July 22, 2022

You Me At Six have released their new single 'Deep Cuts'.

It's an early cut from the band's upcoming eighth album 'Truth Decay', set for release early next year.

Vocalist Josh Franceschi explains: “'Deep Cuts’ is about being on the outside looking in on people in your circle who are going through pain or a bad moment by being with the wrong person. Suffering because they’re holding onto someone or something that they could let go of. Knowing that they would be more than fine on the other side of it, but convincing them of that is easier said than done. Hoping they will eliminate the trauma by moving past it as quick as possible."

